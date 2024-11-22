Left Menu

Formula One's High-Stakes Negotiation with ESPN for U.S. Rights

Formula One and ESPN are in talks for a new U.S. media rights deal as their current contract nears expiration. Despite the exclusivity period, there's potential for competition if no agreement is reached soon. F1's popularity in the U.S. has surged, fueled by Netflix's 'Drive to Survive.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:19 IST
Formula One's High-Stakes Negotiation with ESPN for U.S. Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One has begun crucial discussions with ESPN regarding the renewal of their U.S. media rights contract, which has one year remaining, as reported by the Financial Times on Thursday.

According to the report, negotiations are proceeding within an exclusivity period that concludes later this year, with sources indicating that even if an agreement isn't finalized by then, Liberty Media's F1 and Disney's ESPN might still secure a deal in the following year. However, this scenario could expose ESPN to competition for the coveted screening rights.

The partnership between F1 and ESPN has been pivotal in reigniting American interest in the sport, especially following the success of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive.' The Las Vegas Grand Prix, happening this weekend, highlights F1's resurgence, boasting an expected record turnout akin to last year's event, which had a $1.5 billion economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024