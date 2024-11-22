Left Menu

High Court Upholds Justice: No Bail for Police Officer in Heinous Crime

The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a police officer accused of raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl. Justice K Babu ruled that the officer, a Student Police Cadet instructor, committed a "heinous offence". Despite the accused's fundamental rights, the atrocious nature of the crime justified the denial.

The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a police officer who stands accused of raping a 14-year-old school girl from the Dalit community in Thrissur district, two years ago.

Justice K Babu, presiding over the case, stated that the officer, a Student Police Cadet instructor at the victim's school, committed a "heinous offence" and did not merit bail. The court emphasized the gravity of the crime while considering the officer's fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The prosecution alleged that the officer seduced the minor over the phone and subsequently assaulted her on November 14, 2022, under the pretext of a birthday celebration. The accused was arrested in September 2024 and faces charges under the IPC, POCSO Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

