West Bengal Court Convicts Nine in Tragic 2022 Teen Gangrape Case

In West Bengal, a court has convicted nine individuals involved in the harrowing gangrape of a teenage girl, who succumbed to her injuries the following day in 2022 in Hanskhali, Nadia district.

Entrusted with the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was brought in by the Calcutta High Court, seeking an unbiased probe after concerns that state police might be swayed due to political connections.

Brajagopal Goali, son of a ruling party panchayat leader, along with Prabhakar Poddar and Ranjit Mallick, faced charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC for raping a minor, with sentencing due on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)