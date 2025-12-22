Left Menu

West Bengal Court Convicts Nine in Tragic 2022 Teen Gangrape Case

A West Bengal court convicted nine individuals linked to the gangrape and subsequent death of a teenager in Hanskhali in 2022. The incident triggered public outrage and political disputes. The CBI took over the investigation, initially handled by state police, due to concerns over impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat(Wb) | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:07 IST
West Bengal Court Convicts Nine in Tragic 2022 Teen Gangrape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, a court has convicted nine individuals involved in the harrowing gangrape of a teenage girl, who succumbed to her injuries the following day in 2022 in Hanskhali, Nadia district.

Entrusted with the investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was brought in by the Calcutta High Court, seeking an unbiased probe after concerns that state police might be swayed due to political connections.

Brajagopal Goali, son of a ruling party panchayat leader, along with Prabhakar Poddar and Ranjit Mallick, faced charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC for raping a minor, with sentencing due on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025