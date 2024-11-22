Struggling to Survive: Famine and Conflict in Gaza

As violence and hunger ravage the Gaza Strip, families like Yasmin Eid's find themselves trapped in dire circumstances. Yasmin, alongside her husband and four young daughters, scrounges for food, cooking lentils over makeshift fires amidst the daily struggle to survive.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has further isolated the region, with over 44,000 casualties reported. Simultaneously, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of using starvation tactics, a claim Israel fiercely denies.

Amidst the chaos, aid efforts are hindered by looting and severely restricted access, leading to escalating food prices. Essential supplies like bread are scarce, leaving families reliant on aid kitchens. With the humanitarian crisis deepening, Gaza faces a grim struggle for survival as international debates on aid distribution remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)