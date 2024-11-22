Left Menu

Business Rivalry Ends in Tragedy: Arrests Made in Former Sarpanch's Murder

Four individuals have been arrested for the murder of Chittaranjan Rout, a former sarpanch in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The murder, suspected to be motivated by business rivalry, was planned two months prior with an advance payment made for the crime. The police have seized crucial evidence.

Updated: 22-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, police have arrested four individuals for their involvement in the murder of Chittaranjan Rout, the former sarpanch of Bandhagain panchayat in Odisha's Bhadrak district, a senior officer said today.

The arrests followed a week-long investigation by Bhadrak rural police, who revealed that the accused had orchestrated a plan to murder Rout on the night of November 12. Identified as Bidyut Sahoo, Saroja Sahoo, Badal Samal, and Prasant Rout, the accused are all residents of Bandhagain village.

According to Inspector-in-charge Amitab Das, the motive behind the murder is suspected to be business rivalry. The police have seized a knife used in the crime and the victim's mobile phone from the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

