Son Receives 10-Year Sentence for Attempted Patricide
A local court sentenced Sunil Tiwari to 10 years for attempting to kill his father in 2022. The attack occurred in Tika Deori village where Sunil injured Baliram Tiwari. Following a complaint by Nirmala Tiwari, his sister-in-law, an investigation led to Sunil's conviction and sentencing.
- Country:
- India
A local court has sentenced Sunil Tiwari to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill his father, according to officials. The decision was delivered on Thursday at the court of District Judge Amit Pal Singh.
The attack, which took place in 2022, involved Sunil assaulting his father, Baliram Tiwari, in Tika Deori village. Sunil verbally abused his father before inflicting serious injuries with a sharp weapon, stated PN Swami, the Joint Director overseeing the prosecution department.
The case was filed following a complaint by Sunil's sister-in-law, Nirmala Tiwari, leading to a charge sheet against him. The court's decision came after thorough investigations by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
