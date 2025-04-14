Left Menu

India Overhauls Criminal Justice with New Laws and Forensic Science Innovations

India's government introduces a new criminal justice framework, replacing colonial-era laws with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The reforms include harsher penalties for serious crimes and establishing a Forensic Science University in each state to bolster justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 21:13 IST
Bar Council of India Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has embarked on a revolutionary transformation of its criminal justice system, replacing archaic colonial laws with forward-thinking legislation. The newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita aim to deliver timely and equitable justice to all.

Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra lauded these changes, highlighting the strategic move to incorporate forensic science as a crucial component of criminal investigations. Speaking at the All India Forensic Summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need for forensic science in combating modern crimes, which have transcended geographical boundaries.

In a bid to align Indian justice with global standards, the reforms introduce stiffer penalties for organized crime, terrorism, and mob violence, while promoting rehabilitation through community service for minor offenses. With a Forensic Science University to be established in every state, the initiative is heralded as the most significant justice reform of the century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

