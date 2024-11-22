Amit Shah's Zero Tolerance Policy: Enhancing Delhi's Security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Delhi Police officials to review the city's law and order. He emphasized the importance of public safety, especially for women, children, and seniors, reiterating a 'zero tolerance' approach towards crime. Shah directed the police to create action plans for enhanced security.
In a crucial move to bolster security in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the law and order situation with senior Delhi Police officials. This meeting, held on Friday, was part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.
Shah emphasized that the responsibility of making every resident feel secure lies with the city's police officers. It is imperative that officers uphold public confidence and focus on the protection of children, women, and senior citizens.
Highlighting the government's steadfast commitment, Shah called for decisive actions against crime and urged police to create specialized action plans. He stressed establishing a pervasive sense of security among citizens while simultaneously instilling fear in criminals.
