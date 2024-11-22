Security Alert at Gatwick: Suspicious Item Prompts Evacuation
A security alert was issued at London's Gatwick Airport after a suspected prohibited item was found in luggage. The discovery prompted the evacuation of a terminal and the implementation of a security cordon. An explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to handle the situation.
A security scare unfolded at London's Gatwick Airport as authorities responded to a suspected prohibited item discovered in luggage, according to local police.
In response to the finding, a terminal was evacuated to ensure passenger safety, while a security cordon was established in the area.
An explosive ordnance disposal team has been deployed to handle the situation, as officials work to resolve the matter swiftly and safely.
