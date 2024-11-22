Left Menu

Security Alert at Gatwick: Suspicious Item Prompts Evacuation

A security alert was issued at London's Gatwick Airport after a suspected prohibited item was found in luggage. The discovery prompted the evacuation of a terminal and the implementation of a security cordon. An explosive ordnance disposal team was dispatched to handle the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A security scare unfolded at London's Gatwick Airport as authorities responded to a suspected prohibited item discovered in luggage, according to local police.

In response to the finding, a terminal was evacuated to ensure passenger safety, while a security cordon was established in the area.

An explosive ordnance disposal team has been deployed to handle the situation, as officials work to resolve the matter swiftly and safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

