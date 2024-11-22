Left Menu

Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: Medics Caught in Crossfire

Five medics were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, as confirmed by the Lebanese health ministry. The casualties occurred in two separate incidents in the towns of Qotrani and Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain. This is part of Israel's intensified military actions against Hezbollah amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:14 IST
In a tragic development on Friday, five medics lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The ministry reported that three medics were killed, and three were injured in an attack on the town of Qotrani. Earlier, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain claimed the lives of two more medics.

This escalation comes as Israel intensifies its military operations in southern Lebanon, a campaign aimed at countering Hezbollah activities and securing areas following mass evacuations from northern Israel prompted by attacks from the militant group allied with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

