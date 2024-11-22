Kerala CM's Bold Move on Munambam Land Dispute
A high-level meeting led by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has resulted in the appointment of a judicial commission to address the disputed land ownership in Munambam. Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will head the commission. The government aims to safeguard residents' legal rights and halt further Waqf Board land claims.
In a decisive action, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to tackle the contentious issue of land ownership in Munambam. The meeting concluded with the decision to appoint a judicial commission.
Law Minister P Rajeev announced that Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will lead the commission, ensuring that local residents' rights are protected and that no one will face eviction. The Waqf Board has been ordered to halt all land acquisition processes.
Additionally, residents of Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district claim ownership of lands with proper documentation, opposing unlawful claims by the Waqf Board. Measures will be introduced to facilitate tax payments by the rightful property owners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
