BJP Reaffirms Commitment to Waqf Board Law Compliance
BJP President J.P. Nadda emphasized that the party does not seek direct control over Waqf Boards but aims to ensure they operate within legal frameworks. Nadda highlighted the importance of Waqf assets in supporting education, healthcare, and employment for Muslims. Celebrating BJP's 46th Foundation Day, he credited its growth to consistent ideological adherence.
- Country:
- India
In a speech commemorating the BJP's 46th Foundation Day, party President J.P. Nadda clarified that the BJP does not aim to control Waqf Boards. Instead, the focus is on ensuring these boards follow legal guidelines to utilize their assets for educational, healthcare, and employment benefits for the Muslim community.
Nadda pointed out that while some countries assume control over Waqf properties, India seeks compliance rather than dominance. He praised BJP's growth, attributing it to ideological consistency, contrasting it with the Congress's decline due to dilution of core values.
The event also highlighted BJP's legislative efforts, such as abolishing triple talaq and granting citizenship rights to persecuted refugees, reinforcing their commitment to national development, while celebrating party stalwarts and significant structural milestones under its governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
