BJP Reaffirms Commitment to Waqf Board Law Compliance

In a speech commemorating the BJP's 46th Foundation Day, party President J.P. Nadda clarified that the BJP does not aim to control Waqf Boards. Instead, the focus is on ensuring these boards follow legal guidelines to utilize their assets for educational, healthcare, and employment benefits for the Muslim community.

Nadda pointed out that while some countries assume control over Waqf properties, India seeks compliance rather than dominance. He praised BJP's growth, attributing it to ideological consistency, contrasting it with the Congress's decline due to dilution of core values.

The event also highlighted BJP's legislative efforts, such as abolishing triple talaq and granting citizenship rights to persecuted refugees, reinforcing their commitment to national development, while celebrating party stalwarts and significant structural milestones under its governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)