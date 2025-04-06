BJP's Vision for Waqf Boards: Empowerment Through Education and Healthcare

BJP President JP Nadda, addressing the party's 45th foundation day at its headquarters, stated that the government aims to ensure Waqf Boards function within legal boundaries rather than exert control over them. Their assets should promote education, healthcare, and employment within the Muslim community, he emphasized.

Nadda highlighted BJP's ideological commitment, contrasting it with the Congress' alleged dilution, and credited this as the reason for BJP's growth into the world's largest political party. He noted the party's extensive membership and significant presence in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Underlining the BJP's achievements, Nadda cited the abolition of triple talaq and granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan. He also emphasized the party's dedication to India's cultural and historical heritage, referencing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

