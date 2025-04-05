Reforming Waqf Boards: A Step Towards Transparency and Welfare

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called for significant enhancements in the operational procedures of Waqf boards, urging for immediate reforms. He highlighted that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament is a crucial move towards achieving transparency and efficiency.

Speaking at an event, Khan criticized the current state of several Waqf boards in Patna, noting their lack of involvement in welfare-oriented activities, such as operating orphanages and hospitals. He stressed that the board members are more preoccupied with legal battles and personal gains, contrary to Islamic principles.

The governor, sharing past experiences from his tenure as Waqf Minister in Uttar Pradesh, pointed out the recurring issues of land and property disputes among board members. He reiterated that Waqf properties are meant for public welfare and dedicated to Allah, whose ownership should be respected and not contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)