Key Arrest Made in Baba Siddique Murder Case Investigation

A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Akola district for alleged involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The accused, Sumit Dinkar Wagh, reportedly facilitated financial transactions linked to other suspects. The case highlights intricate connections among the accused, including money transfers coordinated by wanted suspect Shubham Lonkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Significant developments have emerged in the Baba Siddique murder case with the arrest of Sumit Dinkar Wagh in Maharashtra's Akola district. This arrest is pivotal in unraveling the complex web of financial transactions tied to the suspects involved in the killing of the NCP leader.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was murdered on October 12 near his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East. Sumit Dinkar Wagh, a resident of Akola, is believed to have facilitated financial transfers among the suspects. Authorities reveal that money was transferred through Karnataka Bank's Petlad Branch in Gujarat, with connections traced to other arrested individuals and a wanted suspect, Shubham Lonkar.

The transactions were reportedly made using a SIM card obtained in the name of one of the accused. This arrest demonstrates the intricate relationships and plans among the alleged perpetrators, providing crucial insights into the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

