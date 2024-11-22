Key Arrest Made in Baba Siddique Murder Case Investigation

Significant developments have emerged in the Baba Siddique murder case with the arrest of Sumit Dinkar Wagh in Maharashtra's Akola district. This arrest is pivotal in unraveling the complex web of financial transactions tied to the suspects involved in the killing of the NCP leader.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was murdered on October 12 near his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East. Sumit Dinkar Wagh, a resident of Akola, is believed to have facilitated financial transfers among the suspects. Authorities reveal that money was transferred through Karnataka Bank's Petlad Branch in Gujarat, with connections traced to other arrested individuals and a wanted suspect, Shubham Lonkar.

The transactions were reportedly made using a SIM card obtained in the name of one of the accused. This arrest demonstrates the intricate relationships and plans among the alleged perpetrators, providing crucial insights into the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)