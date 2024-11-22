Left Menu

Rejected Justice: Survivors of Manchester Bombing Face Setback

A special tribunal dismissed a legal claim by over 300 survivors of the 2017 Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. The claimants accused MI5 of failing to prevent the attack due to delayed action. The tribunal, citing late filing, declined to proceed with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A legal claim by more than 300 survivors of the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert was dismissed on Friday by Britain's Investigatory Powers Tribunal. The claimants accused MI5 of failing to prevent the 2017 attack that left 22 dead.

The tribunal deemed the claim filing late, despite an inquiry indicating MI5 missed critical information that could have thwarted the attack. Salman Abedi, identified as a low-risk subject by MI5, executed the bombing.

In response, MI5's head expressed profound regret. Judges acknowledged the victims' suffering but stressed fairness concerns. Legal firms representing survivors expressed disappointment over the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

