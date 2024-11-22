Rejected Justice: Survivors of Manchester Bombing Face Setback

A legal claim by more than 300 survivors of the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert was dismissed on Friday by Britain's Investigatory Powers Tribunal. The claimants accused MI5 of failing to prevent the 2017 attack that left 22 dead.

The tribunal deemed the claim filing late, despite an inquiry indicating MI5 missed critical information that could have thwarted the attack. Salman Abedi, identified as a low-risk subject by MI5, executed the bombing.

In response, MI5's head expressed profound regret. Judges acknowledged the victims' suffering but stressed fairness concerns. Legal firms representing survivors expressed disappointment over the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)