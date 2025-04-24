Mumbai Hospitals Offer Crucial Mental Health Aid for Pahalgam Attack Survivors
Four municipal hospitals in Mumbai are providing mental health services to survivors of the Pahalgam terror attack. Services include counselling, stress assessment, and PTSD screening. An emergency helpline and extended counseling hours are also available to address trauma symptoms such as insomnia and flashbacks.
Mumbai's municipal hospitals have stepped in to provide essential mental health services to victims and relatives affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack, an official announced on Thursday.
The attack, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and numerous injuries, occurred in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, south Kashmir.
The targeted hospitals—Nair, KEM, Sion, and Cooper—will offer services from 9am to 4pm, including trauma counseling, PTSD screening, and when necessary, medication or hospitalization. Additionally, evening sessions from 4pm to 9pm will support those experiencing acute stress and anxiety. The Suicide Prevention Helpline, HITGUJ, will operate concurrently, assessing patients and guiding them to appropriate care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
