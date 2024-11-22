Dutch Court Faces Pressure Over Arms Sales to Israel Amid ICC Controversy
Pro-Palestinian activists challenge the Netherlands in court over arms sales to Israel, citing violations of international law. Meanwhile, the ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, raising tensions in The Hague and spotlighting international legal obligations.
Pro-Palestinian activists have taken legal action against the Netherlands, accusing it of breaching international law by supplying weapons to Israel. This came just a day after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing alleged war crimes.
Should the Hague District Court support the activists' complaint, the Netherlands would face a ban on arms dealings with Israel, following a precedent set by halting F-35 parts supply earlier. Ahmed Abofoul, legal adviser for Al-Haq, expressed personal grievances about government policies, stating family losses due to these sales.
Dutch authorities countered the claims, arguing adherence to the 1948 Genocide Convention. As tensions rise, the ICC's warrants accuse Israeli leaders of inhumane acts, prompting Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp to assure collaboration with the international court, despite opposition from domestic political figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
