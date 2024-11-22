Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes in Delhi Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court criticized the Delhi government for inadequate enforcement of anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions, impacting truck entry into the capital. With air quality remaining poor, the court plans to reassess these curbs. Emphasizing compliance, the court called for immediate setup of checkpoints at all entry points to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:07 IST
Supreme Court Intervenes in Delhi Air Pollution Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its failure to enforce anti-pollution restrictions under the GRAP-4 protocol, which governs truck entry into the capital.

Despite a slight dip in the Air Quality Index, which remains in the 'very poor' category, the court underscored the need for strict compliance with established norms.

On Friday, the apex court directed an immediate establishment of checkpoints at all 113 points of entry to ensure rigorous enforcement of these green measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024