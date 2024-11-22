Supreme Court Intervenes in Delhi Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its failure to enforce anti-pollution restrictions under the GRAP-4 protocol, which governs truck entry into the capital.

Despite a slight dip in the Air Quality Index, which remains in the 'very poor' category, the court underscored the need for strict compliance with established norms.

On Friday, the apex court directed an immediate establishment of checkpoints at all 113 points of entry to ensure rigorous enforcement of these green measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)