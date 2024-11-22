Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Slams Modi Over Adani Allegations

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged involvement in the Adani bribery case. Singh accused Modi of prioritizing personal ties over national interests. The Adani Group faces accusations of massive bribery while denying any wrongdoing, pledging full legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:45 IST
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh intensified his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the alleged Adani bribery case which he claims has severely impacted Indian investors.

Singh highlighted that PM Modi remains silent on significant financial losses while US prosecutors accuse the Adani Group of bribing Indian officials for favorable solar-power contracts.

The Adani Group terms these allegations as baseless and insists on their adherence to the highest standards of legal compliance, while Singh criticizes Indian agencies for inaction despite ongoing US investigations. The issue is set to be contentious in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

