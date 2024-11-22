Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Disqualification Proceedings in Himachal Pradesh

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed disqualification proceedings against six Himachal Pradesh MLAs appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries in 2023. This decision follows a Himachal Pradesh High Court ruling that deemed such appointments illegal under state law. The apex court emphasized maintaining the status quo until further hearings.

  India

The Supreme Court has granted relief to the Himachal Pradesh government by staying disqualification proceedings against six MLAs appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries in 2023. This move counters a Himachal Pradesh High Court decision that deemed these appointments illegal and unconstitutional.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, clarified it is only halting paragraph 50 of the High Court's judgement, which was to initiate disqualification proceedings. The MLAs, although unable to serve as parliamentary secretaries, will retain their legislative assembly membership.

Diverse views on the issue have emerged from various high courts, necessitating the consideration of this case alongside others. The Supreme Court scheduled a hearing in a month, awaiting responses from BJP leader Kalpana Devi and others, and tagged the state's plea with similar pending cases.

