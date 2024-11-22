Wanted Fugitive Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case

Delhi Police have apprehended Vinay Kumar, a 31-year-old fugitive, linked to a murder case and carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000. The arrest, confirmed by an officer on Friday, follows over a year since the incident took place on May 7 of the previous year.

The crime occurred when an employee of Advocate Sushil Gupta was killed inside a property dealer's office in Tughlakabad. Kumar, along with associates Ankit, Gulam Mohammad, and Saiyad, stormed into the office and confronted client Zafrul Alemeen. A heated argument spiraled into a deadly confrontation, resulting in the shooting.

Post-shooting, the group fired warnings shots to intimidate witnesses, creating panic. While Ankit, Saiyad, and Gulam were arrested and face ongoing trials, Kumar remained in hiding. He eluded capture until a tip led authorities to Delhi's Goyla village. Kumar has confessed to his involvement in the murder, citing reasons linked to local debt disputes and personal dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)