Left Menu

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case

Delhi Police have arrested a wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 30,000, in connection with a murder case. Vinay Kumar, the main accused in the May 7 shooting of a property dealer's employee, was apprehended after a year of evading arrest by frequently changing identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:47 IST
Wanted Fugitive Arrested in High-Profile Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended Vinay Kumar, a 31-year-old fugitive, linked to a murder case and carrying a cash reward of Rs 30,000. The arrest, confirmed by an officer on Friday, follows over a year since the incident took place on May 7 of the previous year.

The crime occurred when an employee of Advocate Sushil Gupta was killed inside a property dealer's office in Tughlakabad. Kumar, along with associates Ankit, Gulam Mohammad, and Saiyad, stormed into the office and confronted client Zafrul Alemeen. A heated argument spiraled into a deadly confrontation, resulting in the shooting.

Post-shooting, the group fired warnings shots to intimidate witnesses, creating panic. While Ankit, Saiyad, and Gulam were arrested and face ongoing trials, Kumar remained in hiding. He eluded capture until a tip led authorities to Delhi's Goyla village. Kumar has confessed to his involvement in the murder, citing reasons linked to local debt disputes and personal dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024