Telangana's Pioneering Caste Survey: A Path to Social Justice

The Telangana government's caste survey has reached 87% of the state's households, covering over 1.01 crore homes, according to official sources. Districts Jangaon and Mulugu achieved full coverage, though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation lags with only 65% completion.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy praised the initiative as a 'revolutionary journey' fulfilling Rahul Gandhi's vision for social justice. He emphasized the need for such comprehensive data to diagnose societal issues, pressing the Centre to include a similar census in the upcoming national survey to enable increased reservations by surpassing the existing 50% quota cap.

The Congress government, within two months of taking office, approved this expansive socio-economic survey. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the involvement of 94,750 enumerators and 9,478 supervisors. Unlike previous administrations, the current government commits to using the survey findings for immediate reforms.

