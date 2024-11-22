BJD Prepares for Fierce Stand Against Waqf Amendment Bill

The Biju Janata Dal in Odisha is gearing up to vigorously challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, starting November 25.

At a parliamentary party meeting led by BJD President Naveen Patnaik, members resolved to confront the bill head-on. The session involved all seven of the party's Rajya Sabha MPs, although the BJD currently has no representation in the Lok Sabha.

Patnaik urged party members to not only oppose the bill but also bring forward concerns about Odisha's special category status, coal royalty, transportation projects, and the bolstering of telecom networks and banking services in the state.

The party has further planned a significant demonstration in Bhubaneswar to emphasize their stance against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

