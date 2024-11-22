High-Stakes Hearing: Diddy Combs Fights for Bail Amidst Sex-Trafficking Allegations

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the prominent rapper and music producer, is set to appear in court on Friday to argue for bail, as he faces serious sex-trafficking charges. Held in Brooklyn Jail for ten weeks, his legal team seeks a $50-million bond to secure his release.

Multiple judges have previously denied Combs' bail, concerned about potential witness tampering. The 55-year-old mogul has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the alleged activities were consensual. His legal team is proposing stringent monitoring and home detention conditions.

The prosecution remains opposed, citing Combs' past legal troubles and evidence suggesting attempts to communicate with witnesses while in custody. The court will also consider the validity of new evidence related to past altercations involving Combs.

(With inputs from agencies.)