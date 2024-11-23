Bribery Scandal: Faridabad Police Officer Caught Red-Handed

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended a probationary sub-inspector from the Faridabad police in a sting operation, catching him red-handed as he accepted a bribe of Rs12 lakh for facilitating bail.

Authorities recovered over Rs7 lakh in cash from the suspect, identified as Arjun. His fellow officer, Ram Chander, managed to escape during the operation, officials stated.

The ACB spokesperson revealed that the officers were extorting Rs19 lakh from a family for bail services, settling for Rs12 lakh. The transaction took place after ACB orchestrated a covert plan, alerting the complainant to summon the officers to Sector 15's market for the cash exchange.

