Supreme Court to Rule on FCC Fund Legality

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to examine the legal foundations of a fund operated by the Federal Communications Commission, intended to increase access to telecommunications services. The review comes amidst accusations that Congress unlawfully delegated too much authority to an independent federal agency.

The case reached the Supreme Court following an appeal by the FCC, among others, against a lower court's ruling that questioned whether Congress overstepped its constitutional boundaries in empowering the FCC with fund management. The appeals aim to clarify the limits of congressional delegation of power.

The Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments related to this critical case and deliver a decision by the end of June. The forthcoming verdict could significantly impact the delineation of power between Congress and federal agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)