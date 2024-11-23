U.S. Imposes New Export Restrictions on Chinese Firms

The Biden administration is poised to introduce new export restrictions on China, according to information from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

These impending regulations could impact up to 200 Chinese chip companies by placing them on a trade restriction list. This would limit their ability to receive shipments from U.S. suppliers.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which communicated this policy shift to its members via email, and the U.S. Commerce Department have declined to provide further comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)