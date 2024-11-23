Left Menu

Tragic Night Duty: Constable Stabbed in Delhi

A Delhi Police constable, Kiran Pal, was tragically stabbed to death while on night patrol in the Govindpuri area. The incident occurred early Saturday morning. An FIR has been lodged, and authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers responsible for this crime.

A Delhi Police constable, Kiran Pal, tragically lost his life while on night patrol duty in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi. The incident occurred early on Saturday morning.

Constable Pal, around the age of 28, was found with multiple stab wounds. His body was recovered from a lane, confirming his untimely death.

An official reported that an FIR had been filed. Efforts are underway to track the culprits through CCTV footage, aiming to bring justice to this heinous crime.

