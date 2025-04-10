Protests and Tension: FIR Registered Against Samajwadi Party Members
An FIR has been filed against 31 Samajwadi Party members for staging a protest near the Raj Bhavan without permission, leading to a scuffle with police. The protest was in response to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's derogatory remarks about SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a developing story, an FIR has been filed against 31 members of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly staging an unauthorized protest near the Raj Bhavan, resulting in a scuffle with law enforcement, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The protest, led by SP's women's wing, aimed to denounce controversial remarks made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who referred to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav as 'tonti chor' in a broadcast interview.
As tensions escalate, police are conducting further investigations to identify additional participants involved in the altercation, while SP supporters continue to express their discontent through public demonstrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Linguistic Dispute Leads to Supermarket Scuffle in Mumbai
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prioritizes Infrastructure with Hefty Budget Boost
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Champions Cattle Safety
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's 8-Year Milestone Amid Allegations
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's 'Zero Tolerance' on Crime Post-Agra Incident