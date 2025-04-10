Protests and Tension: FIR Registered Against Samajwadi Party Members

In a developing story, an FIR has been filed against 31 members of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly staging an unauthorized protest near the Raj Bhavan, resulting in a scuffle with law enforcement, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The protest, led by SP's women's wing, aimed to denounce controversial remarks made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who referred to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav as 'tonti chor' in a broadcast interview.

As tensions escalate, police are conducting further investigations to identify additional participants involved in the altercation, while SP supporters continue to express their discontent through public demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)