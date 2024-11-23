Neeti Habba: Shaping Progressive Policy in Karnataka
Neeti Habba, a policy festival in Bengaluru, aims to foster informed citizenship by making policy creation more inclusive and effective. Organized by the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS), the event features interactive workshops and discussions on inclusivity, diversity, and equality in policy-making.
- Country:
- India
At the forefront of shaping policy in Karnataka, the Neeti Habba festival is making waves with its focus on practical solutions. The two-day event, organized by the Centre for Budget and Policy Studies (CBPS), seeks to bridge the gap between policy goals and ground realities.
Uma Mahadevan, Development Commissioner of Karnataka, highlighted the importance of what works in policy during the inaugural event. Addressing an audience of students, civil society members, and government officials, Mahadevan emphasized the need for a well-informed citizenry in crafting effective policies.
With workshops, activities, and interactive displays, Neeti Habba engages various stakeholders in a dialogue on inclusivity, diversity, and equality. Niveditha Menon, Director of CBPS, stressed the institution's commitment to developing knowledge systems that benefit everyone.
