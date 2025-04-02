Unity in Diversity: Celebrating Culture at Madhavpur Ghed Fair

The Gujarat government is set to host the much-anticipated Madhavpur Ghed fair, a culturally rich event that coincides with the Ram Navami festival from April 6, in Porbandar district. Approximately 1,600 artists from Gujarat and the eight north-eastern states of India are slated to perform, adding vibrancy to the event.

In an official announcement, the fair is described as a joint initiative by the state's tourism department and the department of sports, youth and cultural activities. Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to inaugurate the festivities alongside State Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State for Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities Harsh Sanghavi.

Apart from cultural shows, which highlight the diverse arts of Gujarat and the north-eastern states, the fair also celebrates national unity, aligning with the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision. Additionally, sports activities and culinary showcases reflect the cultural exchange, making it a comprehensive celebration of India's rich heritage.

