Methamphetamine Seizure Leads to Arrest in Choolaimedu

A 29-year-old man, Abithraj, was arrested by a police team for possessing 4.46 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale. Acting on a tip-off, officers seized the drugs and his mobile phone. Abithraj was later charged with narcotics possession and peddling after being remanded in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police arrested a 29-year-old man named Abithraj in the Choolaimedu area after seizing 4.46 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale.

The arrest followed a tip-off that led a special police team, headed by Arumbakkam police inspector, to intercept the suspect on November 20.

Authorities confiscated the narcotics along with his mobile phone, leading to his court appearance and subsequent detention. Abithraj now faces charges for alleged drug possession and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

