Bridging Armies: Indian Army Chief's Nepal Visit

Indian Army chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi embarked on a significant five-day visit to Nepal, engaging in both cultural and bilateral dialogues. During his trip, Gen. Dwivedi visited the revered Muktinath Temple, a sacred site for both Hindus and Buddhists.

His itinerary included a stop at the Western Division Headquarters of the Nepal Army in Pokhara, where he was warmly received by Maj. Gen. Santosh Ballav Poudyal. Gen. Dwivedi's visit underscored the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

A key highlight of his visit was the conferral of the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Ramchandra Paudel, symbolizing the strong ties between the Indian and Nepalese armed forces. He also met with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai to discuss issues of mutual interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)