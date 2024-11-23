Left Menu

Deadly Ambush: Russian Mercenaries Targeted in Mali

At least six Russian mercenaries were killed in central Mali by an attack from al-Qaida-linked extremists, known as JNIM. The incident involved a convoy ambush of Wagner Group personnel. Wagner's presence in Mali follows a coup, replacing French forces and raising concerns over civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:07 IST
Deadly Ambush: Russian Mercenaries Targeted in Mali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

At least six Russian mercenaries were killed in central Mali during an attack by a group affiliated with al-Qaida, according to a statement released by the extremists on their media platform. The assailant group, known as JNIM, claimed responsibility for the ambush on a convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries on Thursday in the Mopti region, which resulted in casualties and the destruction of vehicles.

A local Mali security official confirmed the occurrence of an attack on Russian soldiers on Thursday, noting the loss of several personnel at a checkpoint in the central part of the country. The official, speaking under anonymity on Saturday, disclosed the information as he was not permitted to speak to the press.

The Wagner Group has expanded its influence in Mali since late 2021 after a military coup ousted previous authorities, replacing French troops and international peacekeepers. The group has faced allegations of carrying out deadly raids and drone strikes against civilians while profiting from mineral resources in exchange for security services throughout the Sahel region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024