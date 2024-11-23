Deadly Ambush: Russian Mercenaries Targeted in Mali

At least six Russian mercenaries were killed in central Mali during an attack by a group affiliated with al-Qaida, according to a statement released by the extremists on their media platform. The assailant group, known as JNIM, claimed responsibility for the ambush on a convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries on Thursday in the Mopti region, which resulted in casualties and the destruction of vehicles.

A local Mali security official confirmed the occurrence of an attack on Russian soldiers on Thursday, noting the loss of several personnel at a checkpoint in the central part of the country. The official, speaking under anonymity on Saturday, disclosed the information as he was not permitted to speak to the press.

The Wagner Group has expanded its influence in Mali since late 2021 after a military coup ousted previous authorities, replacing French troops and international peacekeepers. The group has faced allegations of carrying out deadly raids and drone strikes against civilians while profiting from mineral resources in exchange for security services throughout the Sahel region.

