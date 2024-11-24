Left Menu

Pam Bondi: Trump’s New Ally in Justice Battle

Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general, has been nominated by Donald Trump as US attorney general. Known for her staunch support of Trump, Bondi has a history of involvement in the Trump administration and legal challenges, including Trump's impeachment defense. Her confirmation could reshape Justice Department priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-11-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 00:23 IST
Pam Bondi: Trump’s New Ally in Justice Battle

In a surprising political move, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi has been selected by Donald Trump as his nominee for US attorney general. The decision follows the withdrawal of Trump's initial choice, Matt Gaetz, who stepped down after facing a federal sex trafficking investigation that complicated his confirmation prospects.

Bondi, aged 59, has long been associated with Trump, having previously been considered for law enforcement roles during his first term. Her nomination signals a contentious road ahead, as Democrats express concern over the potential for Bondi to align the Justice Department with Trump's objectives, including revisiting prosecutions of Trump's supporters involved in the Capitol riot.

Bondi gained fame for her early endorsement of Trump during the 2016 campaign and defended him during his impeachment trial. As Florida's first female attorney general, she was influential in human trafficking legislation and has since maintained her influence in Trump's political sphere as part of the America First Policy Institute. Her confirmation will likely attract intense scrutiny and debate regarding the direction of the Justice Department under Trump's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024