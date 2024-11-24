Pam Bondi: Trump’s New Ally in Justice Battle

In a surprising political move, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi has been selected by Donald Trump as his nominee for US attorney general. The decision follows the withdrawal of Trump's initial choice, Matt Gaetz, who stepped down after facing a federal sex trafficking investigation that complicated his confirmation prospects.

Bondi, aged 59, has long been associated with Trump, having previously been considered for law enforcement roles during his first term. Her nomination signals a contentious road ahead, as Democrats express concern over the potential for Bondi to align the Justice Department with Trump's objectives, including revisiting prosecutions of Trump's supporters involved in the Capitol riot.

Bondi gained fame for her early endorsement of Trump during the 2016 campaign and defended him during his impeachment trial. As Florida's first female attorney general, she was influential in human trafficking legislation and has since maintained her influence in Trump's political sphere as part of the America First Policy Institute. Her confirmation will likely attract intense scrutiny and debate regarding the direction of the Justice Department under Trump's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)