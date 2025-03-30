Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Dunki Route; Key Accused Arrested for Human Trafficking

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Gagandeep Singh, alias Goldie, for allegedly facilitating illegal immigration to the US via a 'dunki' route. This path, linked with human trafficking syndicates, is used by undocumented immigrants. Goldie reportedly charged Rs 45 lakh and sent a victim from Punjab to the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:07 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Dunki Route; Key Accused Arrested for Human Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action against human trafficking by arresting Gagandeep Singh, also known as Goldie, in west Delhi. Goldie faces allegations of illegally sending an individual to the United States through an illicit route known as 'dunki.'

The 'dunki' route, linked to the term 'donkey,' represents a dangerous path used by immigrants lacking proper documentation to enter countries like the US. Goldie allegedly received a payment of Rs 45 lakh from a victim in Punjab and orchestrated a perilous journey through Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.

NIA investigators further uncovered that during this treacherous journey, the victim faced abuse and exploitation at the hands of Goldie's associates, who even seized the victim's dollars. The case, initially filed by Punjab Police, was transferred to the NIA, underscoring the severity of the illegal immigration issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025