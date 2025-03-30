NIA Cracks Down on Dunki Route; Key Accused Arrested for Human Trafficking

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action against human trafficking by arresting Gagandeep Singh, also known as Goldie, in west Delhi. Goldie faces allegations of illegally sending an individual to the United States through an illicit route known as 'dunki.'

The 'dunki' route, linked to the term 'donkey,' represents a dangerous path used by immigrants lacking proper documentation to enter countries like the US. Goldie allegedly received a payment of Rs 45 lakh from a victim in Punjab and orchestrated a perilous journey through Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico.

NIA investigators further uncovered that during this treacherous journey, the victim faced abuse and exploitation at the hands of Goldie's associates, who even seized the victim's dollars. The case, initially filed by Punjab Police, was transferred to the NIA, underscoring the severity of the illegal immigration issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)