Massive Gambling Bust in Odisha: 80 Arrested in Nuapada
The Odisha Police arrested 80 individuals in the Janka area of Nuapada district for alleged gambling activities. During the raid, approximately Rs 29 lakh in cash and gambling paraphernalia were seized. The operation targeted a long-standing gambling den involving local businessmen. Investigations are ongoing.
Eighty individuals have been arrested by Odisha Police in the Janka area of Nuapada district for their suspected involvement in gambling, according to officials on Sunday.
Authorities reported seizing around Rs 29 lakh in cash during a raid on an isolated building on Saturday night. The operation has been described as a crackdown on a gambling den that has been active in the locality for an extended period, drawing numerous participants, including local businessmen.
Alongside the cash, police recovered various gambling paraphernalia, further solidifying the case. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and investigations are currently ongoing, the police statement confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
