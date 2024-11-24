Left Menu

Massive Gambling Bust in Odisha: 80 Arrested in Nuapada

The Odisha Police arrested 80 individuals in the Janka area of Nuapada district for alleged gambling activities. During the raid, approximately Rs 29 lakh in cash and gambling paraphernalia were seized. The operation targeted a long-standing gambling den involving local businessmen. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:19 IST
Massive Gambling Bust in Odisha: 80 Arrested in Nuapada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty individuals have been arrested by Odisha Police in the Janka area of Nuapada district for their suspected involvement in gambling, according to officials on Sunday.

Authorities reported seizing around Rs 29 lakh in cash during a raid on an isolated building on Saturday night. The operation has been described as a crackdown on a gambling den that has been active in the locality for an extended period, drawing numerous participants, including local businessmen.

Alongside the cash, police recovered various gambling paraphernalia, further solidifying the case. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and investigations are currently ongoing, the police statement confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024