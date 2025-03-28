'Premature': SC calls plea seeking FIR over cash discovery row involving Justice Yashwant Varma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
'Premature': SC calls plea seeking FIR over cash discovery row involving Justice Yashwant Varma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Talks: Russia and USA at a Diplomatic Crossroad
High Court Upholds FIR in IT Executive's Suicide Abetment Case
India's First LFP Cathode Giga-Factory: A New Era in Clean Energy
Rouble Resilience Amid Ceasefire Talks: Economic Implications
Singapore Firms Allegedly Funnel $390M U.S. Servers to Malaysia