Suspected IED Triggers High Alert in Jammu

The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a four-hour search operation following reports of a suspected IED near Sidhra bypass. Despite thorough searches by the bomb disposal squad, no explosives were found. The operation was eventually called off around noon.

Updated: 24-11-2024 12:37 IST
The Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a search operation on Sunday amid reports of a suspected IED planted by terrorists, according to security officials.

Despite a rigorous four-hour search in the Sidhra bypass area, authorities decided to call off the operation around noon after finding no evidence of explosive devices.

Police, alongside a bomb disposal squad equipped with metal detectors, coordinated a thorough examination of the main road and adjacent forest areas near Bajalta Morh, spurred by intelligence about a possible threat near a well-known temple.

