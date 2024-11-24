Suspected IED Triggers High Alert in Jammu
The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a four-hour search operation following reports of a suspected IED near Sidhra bypass. Despite thorough searches by the bomb disposal squad, no explosives were found. The operation was eventually called off around noon.
The Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a search operation on Sunday amid reports of a suspected IED planted by terrorists, according to security officials.
Despite a rigorous four-hour search in the Sidhra bypass area, authorities decided to call off the operation around noon after finding no evidence of explosive devices.
Police, alongside a bomb disposal squad equipped with metal detectors, coordinated a thorough examination of the main road and adjacent forest areas near Bajalta Morh, spurred by intelligence about a possible threat near a well-known temple.
