IPL Match Controversy: Ram Navami Clash Sparks Security Concerns

The Kolkata Police requested rescheduling of the IPL match on April 6, citing security concerns due to Ram Navami celebrations. However, the Cricket Association of Bengal awaits a response from the BCCI on whether the match will be rescheduled or relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:18 IST
IPL Match Controversy: Ram Navami Clash Sparks Security Concerns
Snehasish Ganguly (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants scheduled for April 6 at Eden Gardens has become a point of contention after the Kolkata Police requested its rescheduling due to Ram Navami. The security concerns have led to an unresolved situation, with no confirmation yet from the BCCI regarding potential changes.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly has commented on the situation, stating that despite the Kolkata Police's expressed inability to provide security for the event, they are still awaiting direction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This uncertainty leaves the match's fate hanging in the balance.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Joint CP Meeraj Khalid reiterated the request to shift the match. As the 18th IPL season prepares to commence at Eden Gardens, which will also host the final for the first time in a decade, fans remain anxious about the status of the April 6 match.

