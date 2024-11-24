Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Killed in UAE Antisemitic Attack

Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, was found dead in the UAE. Described as an antisemitic terror incident, his disappearance and murder have prompted calls for justice. The rabbi, associated with the Chabad movement, managed a Kosher market in Dubai and was reportedly missing amid Iran-Israel tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:08 IST
Rabbi

In a tragic incident marked by international tensions, the body of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, was discovered in the United Arab Emirates after what officials describe as a "heinous antisemitic terror incident." The Israeli government, represented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to pursue justice against those responsible for Kogan's death.

Kogan, who disappeared on Thursday, was suspected of being kidnapped amidst a backdrop of escalating threats from Iran, which has previously been involved in abductions within the UAE. The Emirati government has confirmed his disappearance but has yet to acknowledge his Israeli citizenship, referring to him solely as Moldovan.

The rabbi managed a Kosher grocery store in Dubai and was closely associated with the Chabad Lubavitch movement. The tensions between Israel and Iran, combined with the presence of a Jewish community in an otherwise politically volatile region, underscore a complex geopolitical landscape that continues to strain regional relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

