Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Odisha Government: Key Appointments Announced

The Odisha government has recently reassigned portfolios for 11 senior officers, including significant appointments for Chitra Arumugam and Yamini Sarangi. Key positions in the Labour, Finance, and Mining sectors have been updated, underscoring a strategic reshuffle to enhance governmental function and efficiency across various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:28 IST
The Odisha government has announced a significant reshuffle, affecting the portfolios of at least 11 senior officers. The changes, effective through a notification from the general administration department, aim to streamline operations within various departments.

Chitra Arumugam, previously Special Secretary for Planning and Convergence, has been promoted to Principal Secretary of Labour and ESI, while also taking on additional responsibilities in the Science and Technology sector. Meanwhile, Yamini Sarangi transitions to the role of Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST, maintaining her duties as Special Secretary of Finance.

Additional notable movements include Smita Rout stepping in as Project Director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan and Sudhansu Mohan Samal's appointment as Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation. This widespread restructuring is intended to boost administrative efficiency and align departmental strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

