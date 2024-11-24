Tiprasa Accord: Second Round of Talks Set for December

In a significant development, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has stated that the second round of talks on the Tiprasa accord is scheduled for December 3 in Delhi.

This follows a previous agreement signed on March 2 with the central government and the Tripura state government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The deal is intended to address the grievances of indigenous people in the region.

Despite confirmation of the upcoming discussions, a senior Tripura Home department official noted that the exact date has yet to be finalized within the first week of December. A six-member committee, led by A K Mishra, has been formed to oversee the negotiations.

