Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Filmed Husband's Suicide in Thane

A 29-year-old woman in Thane, Maharashtra, is accused of abetting her husband's suicide by filming the incident instead of intervening. The couple frequently argued, culminating in the husband's suicide in November. Police have charged the woman under relevant legal sections, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:14 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Filmed Husband's Suicide in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges for allegedly aiding her husband's suicide by recording the tragic incident rather than intervening, authorities reported on Sunday.

The couple, known for their frequent domestic disputes, resided in the Wagle Estate area. It was reported that on the night of November 20, the husband took his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in their home.

Police, informed by the man's mother, have registered a case and are investigating. The woman has been charged under sections 105 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and abetment of suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024