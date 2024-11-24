Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Filmed Husband's Suicide in Thane

A 29-year-old woman from Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges for allegedly aiding her husband's suicide by recording the tragic incident rather than intervening, authorities reported on Sunday.

The couple, known for their frequent domestic disputes, resided in the Wagle Estate area. It was reported that on the night of November 20, the husband took his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in their home.

Police, informed by the man's mother, have registered a case and are investigating. The woman has been charged under sections 105 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and abetment of suicide.

