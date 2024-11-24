Left Menu

Israeli Attack Hits Army Centre in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli attack on an army centre in Al-Amiriya, southern Lebanon, resulted in one soldier's death and 18 injuries. The Lebanese army reported serious facility damage. Israeli forces have not commented on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:47 IST
Israeli Attack Hits Army Centre in Southern Lebanon
Rrepresentative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

An Israeli attack on an army centre in the town of Al-Amiriya, along the Al-Qalila-Tyre road in southern Lebanon, resulted in tragic consequences this past Sunday, reported the Lebanese army.

At least one soldier was killed while 18 others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition. The attack inflicted severe damage on the military facility, further escalating tensions in the region.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024