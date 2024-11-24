Israeli Attack Hits Army Centre in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli attack on an army centre in the town of Al-Amiriya, along the Al-Qalila-Tyre road in southern Lebanon, resulted in tragic consequences this past Sunday, reported the Lebanese army.

At least one soldier was killed while 18 others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition. The attack inflicted severe damage on the military facility, further escalating tensions in the region.

The Israeli military has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)