NCH 2.0: Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance Handling with AI

The National Consumer Helpline is undergoing a transformative upgrade, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its services. The helpline will feature speech recognition and multilingual chatbots, aimed at making the grievance process seamless and inclusive for consumers across India.

With partnerships with more than 1,000 companies, NCH is exemplifying a collaborative approach to expedite complaint resolution. This revamp, known as NCH 2.0, underscores the department's commitment to utilizing technology for consumer protection.

The helpline's usage has soared, with monthly calls and complaint registrations showing significant growth over recent years. The new features are expected to further increase these figures, providing a more accessible and efficient platform for consumer grievances.

