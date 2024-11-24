Left Menu

NCH 2.0: Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance Handling with AI

National Consumer Helpline is upgrading its platform with AI features like speech recognition and multilingual chatbots, enabling consumers to file complaints in local languages. The helpline, now partnered with over 1,000 companies, reports significant increases in usage and aims to improve the grievance process's efficiency and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:48 IST
The National Consumer Helpline is undergoing a transformative upgrade, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its services. The helpline will feature speech recognition and multilingual chatbots, aimed at making the grievance process seamless and inclusive for consumers across India.

With partnerships with more than 1,000 companies, NCH is exemplifying a collaborative approach to expedite complaint resolution. This revamp, known as NCH 2.0, underscores the department's commitment to utilizing technology for consumer protection.

The helpline's usage has soared, with monthly calls and complaint registrations showing significant growth over recent years. The new features are expected to further increase these figures, providing a more accessible and efficient platform for consumer grievances.

