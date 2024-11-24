Golden Seizure: Customs Officers Nab Smuggler with Rs 1.50 Crore Gold

In a significant seizure, 2,674 grams of gold was recovered from a passenger who landed on a flight from Dubai, according to Customs Department officials on Sunday.

The passenger was apprehended on suspicion, leading to the recovery of gold in paste form, ingeniously concealed in his underwear and knee straps.

Post extraction, the paste was transformed into two bars weighing a net 1,935.14 grams, valued at Rs 1,50,32,167. The passenger faces charges under the Customs Act, 1962, and investigations are ongoing.

