Golden Seizure: Customs Officers Nab Smuggler with Rs 1.50 Crore Gold
Officials at the airport intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai and recovered 2,674 grams of gold in paste form, hidden in his underwear and knee straps. The paste was converted into gold bars valued at Rs 1.50 crore. The passenger was subsequently arrested under the Customs Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:27 IST
In a significant seizure, 2,674 grams of gold was recovered from a passenger who landed on a flight from Dubai, according to Customs Department officials on Sunday.
The passenger was apprehended on suspicion, leading to the recovery of gold in paste form, ingeniously concealed in his underwear and knee straps.
Post extraction, the paste was transformed into two bars weighing a net 1,935.14 grams, valued at Rs 1,50,32,167. The passenger faces charges under the Customs Act, 1962, and investigations are ongoing.
