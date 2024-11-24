Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years: The Constitution's Journey of Pride

India commemorates the 75th anniversary of its Constitution's adoption with a year-long celebration. Key figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will lead the event. Special programs, a commemorative coin, a stamp, and educational publications will highlight India's constitutional heritage.

In a landmark celebration, India marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of its Constitution with a series of events throughout the year. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are set to address the inaugural function at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building.

The celebrations, themed 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman', will include the release of a commemorative coin, a stamp, and special editions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili. Two books and a booklet on constitutional illustrations will also be launched. A global initiative is planned where people in India and abroad will recite the Preamble with the President, reinforcing the Constitution's enduring legacy.

Beyond the Central Hall, governors, lieutenant governors, and chief ministers across states and Union Territories will host events. The government has also planned 'Samvidhan Swabhiman Yatras' across villages, particularly those with significant SC/ST populations, to honor B R Ambedkar's contributions, ensuring the Constitution's principles reach every corner of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

