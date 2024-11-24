Alexander Darchiev: Russia's New Diplomatic Face in Washington
Russia is expected to appoint Alexander Darchiev as its new ambassador to the United States, according to a report by Kommersant. Darchiev, who currently leads the foreign ministry's North American department, has previously served as the ambassador to Canada.
- Russia
Russia is poised to name Alexander Darchiev as its next ambassador to Washington, according to a Sunday report from the Kommersant newspaper, which cited three anonymous sources.
Darchiev, presently the head of the Russian foreign ministry's North American department, is reportedly set to take on this significant diplomatic role.
Previously, Darchiev held the position of ambassador to Canada, a post that underscored his experience in North American affairs, as reported by Kommersant.
